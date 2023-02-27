‘Suspected pipe bomb’ leads to shutdown of part of Highway 97 in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said a portion of Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., has been closed due to the discovery of what’s believed to be a pipe bomb.

The explosive item was found near the Wendy’s on Highway 97, triggering a highway closure in both directions at Cooper Road and Hardy Road. Motorists are asked to stay away from the area which is in gridlock.

RCMP didn’t have much information about the device but say that the bomb squad is coming in from Vancouver.

This is a developing investigation, with more information to be released when it becomes available.

More to come.