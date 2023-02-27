Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Suspected pipe bomb’ leads to shutdown of part of Highway 97 in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 3:50 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP said a portion of Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., has been closed due to the discovery of what’s believed to be a pipe bomb.

The explosive item was found near the Wendy’s on Highway 97, triggering a highway closure in both directions at Cooper Road and Hardy Road. Motorists are asked to stay away from the area which is in gridlock.

RCMP didn’t have much information about the device but say that the bomb squad is coming in from Vancouver.

Trending Now

This is a developing investigation, with more information to be released when it becomes available.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Violent high-risk, repeat offender arrested after being found in Peachland'
Violent high-risk, repeat offender arrested after being found in Peachland
RCMPPoliceKelowna RCMPHighway 97MotoristsSuspicious DeviceCooper Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers