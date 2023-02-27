Police union accuses Surrey councillor of conflict of interest over family RCMP ties

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Surrey, B.C.’s fledgling municipal police service has filed an ethics complaint against a sitting city councillor, and is calling on him to recuse himself from all future RCMP-related matters.

The Surrey Police Union filed the complaint regarding Coun. Robb Stutt with the city ethics commissioner’s office Monday.

“He has two children who currently work at the Surrey RCMP, one as a sworn police officer and one as a civilian seconded from the City of Surrey,” union spokesperson Ryan Buhrig told Global news.

“The Surrey Police Union feels any decision around the decision needs to be made above board.”

Following last fall’s municipal election, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke’s Surrey Connect slate voted to scrap the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service (SPS) in a vote that broke five-four along party lines.

1:34 Proposed 17.5% property tax raise in Surrey reignites battle over policing future

Stutt cast one of the votes in favor of disbanding the SPS, and was later appointed by Locke to a revived Surrey Public Safety Committee, tasked in part with liaising with the RCMP.

“The final council vote was five-four. If Mr. Stutt had recused himself as required by the code of conduct, that motion would not have passed. It would have been a four-three vote as the mayor would not have passed a tie-breaking vote,” Buhrig said.

“Our primary concern is moving forward. We believe moving forward Coun. Stutt should not be involved in decision-making around the RCMP, and furthermore he should be stepping down as the chair of the public safety committee.”

Global News has requested comment from Stutt.

5:27 No decision yet on the future of Surrey policing

The office of Surrey’s ethics commissioner is currently vacant. In a statement, Locke said the city would fill the position within the next 30 days, and that the new commissioner will be fully independent of council.

“It is important to note that there would not be an Ethics Commissioner if not for my commitment to reinstate the position that was eliminated by the previous City Council,” Locke said.

“I have full confidence in Councillor Stutt and will not be commenting further while this complaint is active.”

Meanwhile, a final decision on whether to reverse the city’s police transition remains in the hands of B.C. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

The ministry received reports from the city, the SPS and the Surrey RCMP in December, but delayed a final decision earlier this month and asked for more information from police on staffing-related issues.

Farnworth said Monday’s complaint would not have any bearing on that final decision.

“What influences the decision is the transition plan, ensuring safe and effective policing in Surrey. In order to go back they have to have a safe plan.”