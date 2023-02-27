Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Quebec Appeal Court rejects Fortnite creator’s challenge of class-action lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Ways to identify if someone has a “gaming disorder”'
Ways to identify if someone has a “gaming disorder”
WATCH: Canadians have been gaming significantly more during the pandemic, to keep themselves occupied according to experts. This has more adults and kids developing video gaming addictions. Global’s Sharmeen Somani reports – Sep 5, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a decision authorizing a class-action lawsuit by parents who claim their children became addicted to the popular online video game Fortnite.

Lawyers for Fortnite creator Epic Games had sought permission to appeal the decision, arguing that a Superior Court judge never should have authorized the class action because the plaintiffs didn’t present enough evidence about children being addicted.

Read more: Fortnite maker to pay $520M for child privacy violations and ‘illegal charges’

Epic Games also argued that a second claim — that children who purchased an in-game currency were taken advantage of — should not have been allowed.

The lawyers argued the second claim had been suggested by the judge himself and that the company was not given a chance to argue against its inclusion in the class action.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game

Appeal Court Justice Guy Cournoyer said Friday that the company didn’t prove it had not been heard on the claim that the in-game money was allegedly exploitative, adding that there were no serious errors in the lower court judge’s overall decision to allow an appeal.

Lawyers for Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Quebec Court of AppealFortnitekids mental healthvideo game addictionEpic GamesGaming addictionOnline Video GameFortnite class-action lawsuitfortnite Quebec lawsuit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers