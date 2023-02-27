Menu

Crime

Missed stop sign leads to laundry list of charges for two Winnipeggers, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:49 am
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Two Winnipeggers are behind bars after a missed stop sign Saturday night led to a search and arrest, police said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on Talbot Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when it failed to stop at a sign.

While the driver was talking to police, two passengers jumped out and took off on foot.

The driver — who was prohibited from driving — was arrested and police say a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded .45 calibre pistol. The gun turned out to have been stolen during a 2019 break-and-enter, police say.

Read more: Cleaning staff discover loaded handgun in Winnipeg hotel room, police say

The driver, 25, faces more than a dozen charges, including multiple counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman and charged her with two counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and a breach of recognizance.

