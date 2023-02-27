Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after punching paramedic, police officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:56 am
Peterborough police arrested a man who reportedly assaulted a paramedic and officer on Feb. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man who reportedly assaulted a paramedic and officer on Feb. 26, 2023. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File
A man from Peterborough, Ont., faces assault charges following an incident with a paramedic and officer.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Aylmer and Brock streets.

Police say officers learned that the suspect was acting aggressively toward others and had punched a paramedic attempting to help.

Read more: Assaults on officer, dog walker in Peterborough lead to arrests: police

“Officers attempted to speak to the man, when he punched an officer in the face and struck a second officer,” police stated.

Trending Now

Officers were eventually able to detain the man. He was found in possession of 10 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms). He was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of assault, possession of a Schedule III substance and failure to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 15.

AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeMagic mushroomsPeterborough County-City ParamedicsPolice officer assaultedassault a peace officerparamedics assaulted
