Peterborough man arrested after punching paramedic, police officer

A man from Peterborough, Ont., faces assault charges following an incident with a paramedic and officer.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Aylmer and Brock streets.

Police say officers learned that the suspect was acting aggressively toward others and had punched a paramedic attempting to help.

“Officers attempted to speak to the man, when he punched an officer in the face and struck a second officer,” police stated.

Officers were eventually able to detain the man. He was found in possession of 10 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms). He was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of assault, possession of a Schedule III substance and failure to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 15.