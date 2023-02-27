2 young people arrested after assault on Peterborough homeowner: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough young people are facing assault charges following an incident at a residence early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Chamberlain Street and Goodfellow Road.

They learned that a group of young people had been trying to get into the residence before running away.

Police say the homeowner came outside and was then approached by a suspect brandishing a knife who verbally threatened them.

“The homeowner managed to knock the knife away and was then attacked by a female before the pair fled,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was not injured.

Officers deployed police service dog Gryphon for a track to the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Western Avenue, where a suspect matching the description given to police was spotted. Police say the male fled and a short foot pursuit ensued before he was arrested.

Another officer located the woman walking in the area of Goodfellow Road and Chamberlain Street and took her into custody without incident.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Saturday.

An 18-year-old woman was charged with assault. She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.