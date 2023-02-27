Halifax Transit: What to know about changes to 35 routes

As of Monday morning, several Halifax Transit routes will be temporarily suspended until the late summer.
Dozens of routes will also have changes to schedules for the coming months.
“The service reductions have been developed with consideration for passenger impact,” reads the Halifax Transit announcement.
“No community will completely lose service during these changes.”
Routes that have been suspended include Route 41 (Dalhousie – Dartmouth), Route 178 (Mount Edward Express) and Route 179 (Cole Harbour Express).
The agency’s website lists possible alternative routes to those communities.
Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 508 president Shane O’Leary told Global News last week one of the reasons the three bus routes have to be cut is because the limited bus staff is being overworked.
“Every division at transit is short-staffed. The maintenance department, the ferry division, they’re all short-staffed,” O’Leary said.
It also lists the 32 routes with schedule adjustments, including the following:
- Route 6A Woodside / 6B Eastern Passage / 6C Heritage Hills
- Route 21 Timberlea
- Route 29 Barrington
- Route 54 Montebello
- Route 55 Port Wallace
- Route 57 Portland Estates
- Route 59 Colby / 159 Colby Express
- Route 65 Caldwell / 165 Caldwell Express
- Route 68 Cherry Brook / 168A Auburn Express / 168B Cherry Brook Express
- Route 83 Springfield / 183 Springfield Express
- Route 84 Glendale
- Route 85 Millwood / 185 Millwood Express
- Route 86 Beaver Bank / 186 Beaver Bank Express
- Route 93 Bedford Highway
- Route 123 Timberlea Express
- Route 127 Cowie Hill Express
- Route 135 Flamingo Express
- Route 136 Farnham Gate Express
- Route 137 Clayton Park Express
- Route 138 Parkland Express
- Route 158 Woodlawn Express
- Route 182 First Lake Express
- Route 194 West Bedford Express
- Route 330 Tantallon – Sheldrake Lake Regional Express
- Route 370 Porters Lake Regional Express
These adjustments come after the agency already implemented some service changes in mid-November, as part of its plan to restructure transit services across the municipality, the Moving Forward Together Plan.
The new reductions “replace all but six of the trips impacted by the service reductions introduced in November 2022,” Halifax Transit wrote.
