Halifax Transit: What to know about changes to 35 routes

As of Monday morning, several Halifax Transit routes will be temporarily suspended until the late summer.

Dozens of routes will also have changes to schedules for the coming months.

“The service reductions have been developed with consideration for passenger impact,” reads the Halifax Transit announcement.

“No community will completely lose service during these changes.”

Beginning Mon., Feb. 27, Halifax Transit will be temporarily suspending service on three bus routes, making schedule adjustments to three routes, and removing trips from 32 routes due to ongoing staffing challenges. More details here: https://t.co/Mc9xW7Im5l pic.twitter.com/y1GSNYuOW4 — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) February 10, 2023

Routes that have been suspended include Route 41 (Dalhousie – Dartmouth), Route 178 (Mount Edward Express) and Route 179 (Cole Harbour Express).

The agency’s website lists possible alternative routes to those communities.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 508 president Shane O’Leary told Global News last week one of the reasons the three bus routes have to be cut is because the limited bus staff is being overworked.

“Every division at transit is short-staffed. The maintenance department, the ferry division, they’re all short-staffed,” O’Leary said.

It also lists the 32 routes with schedule adjustments, including the following:

These adjustments come after the agency already implemented some service changes in mid-November, as part of its plan to restructure transit services across the municipality, the Moving Forward Together Plan.

The new reductions “replace all but six of the trips impacted by the service reductions introduced in November 2022,” Halifax Transit wrote.