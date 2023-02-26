Menu

Entertainment

Madonna’s brother, Anthony Ciccone, dies at 66: ‘Family remains’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 26, 2023 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Madonna announces world tour with stops in 3 Canadian cities'
Madonna announces world tour with stops in 3 Canadian cities
Pop Icon Madonna has announced a new, greatest hits world tour with stops in 3 Canadian cities. Kayla McLean has more on whether the material girl will be stopping in a city near you. – Jan 17, 2023
Madonna‘s eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday. He was 66.

The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry wrote in the caption of a black and white portrait.

“Anthony was a complex character; and God knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,” the post said.

No details about the death were provided. Public records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up.

National news media in recent years reported that Ciccone had spent some time living on the streets and at a rehabilitation facility. Henry’s post announcing Ciccone’s death nodded to difficulties, saying “trouble fades,” family remains, with “hands reached” across the table.

Madonna liked the Instagram post, but the pop music star did not comment on it.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking more information to two of Madonna’s representatives.

