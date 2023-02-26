Menu

Environment

Vancouver airport ‘on strong footing’ for Sunday operations, officials say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 3:11 pm
A YVR spokesperson said Saturday's work has left the airport in a strong position for Sunday operations. View image in full screen
A YVR spokesperson said Saturday's work has left the airport in a strong position for Sunday operations. Global News
Vancouver International Airport officials said the airport’s operation is in good shape on Sunday thanks to work done before and during Saturday evening’s snow storm.

“It was quite a severe storm that hit us Saturday night,” Mike McNaney said, the airport’s chief external affairs officer.

“It was a great deal of pre-emptive planning that went into effect with our partners and through that planning, it has certainly put us on a much stronger footing for Sunday.”

The airport official said operations on Sunday are between 88 to 90 per cent of typical services.

In terms of flight cancellations, the airport is reporting a total of 201 flights have been cancelled for Saturday and Sunday out of a possible 1,088 flights.

Crews at the airport remain busy on Sunday with its de-icing facility operating at full capacity.

Much like Saturday, passengers are still encouraged to check on their flights’ status through their airline provider, as well as YVR’s Twitter and webpages.

“Passengers should arrive at the airport up to two hours ahead of their schedule flight for travel within Canada, and three hours for travel to the U.S. or an international destination,” airport staff said in a release.

“The impact of the overnight snow means the potential remains for delays and additional schedule adjustments.

“Our guest experience team and YVR staff are in the terminal supporting those impacted by weather delays and helping new departing passengers (Sunday) morning.”

