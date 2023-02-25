Vancouver International Airport expecting snow to impact flights, says 15 per cent cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at Vancouver International Airport say incoming inclement weather will most likely impact flights on Saturday.

“In collaboration with YVR, airlines have adjusted their schedules and cancelled a number of flights in and out of YVR, particularly during the evening hours, as well as delaying some flights until after the heaviest snowfall has passed,” YVR staff said in a release.

“This amounts to approximately 15 per cent of total flights.”

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check the status of their flights on their airline’s website or the flight information webpage before going to the airport.

Are you planning to travel through YVR this weekend? Turn tweet notifications on and follow for winter weather updates including airport operations and flight impacts. Our latest is here: https://t.co/LeO1Wm9Un7 — YVR (@yvrairport) February 25, 2023

“Our equipment and crews are already working to keep runways and taxiways clear,” airport staff said.

“Our de-icing facility is fully operational. Airlines have been asked to ensure full towing capacity during the snow event so that empty aircraft are not stuck at gates, preventing other planes from being able to de-plane passengers.

“YVR is also ensuring the ability to modify how we gate planes to optimize operations if necessary and keep passengers moving.”

Here is an updated look at the snow related weather warnings in effect for this weekend. Be prepared for heavy snowfall and poor travel conditions. Check your forecasts and alerts. @DriveBC #BCstorm Alerts: https://t.co/tP8B42bYCj

Forecasts: https://t.co/HAVsUxlqiU pic.twitter.com/g8TdlqBgXx — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 25, 2023

The latest updates can be found on YVR’s Twitter page as well as its webpage.