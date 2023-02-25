Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Vancouver International Airport expecting snow to impact flights, says 15 per cent cancelled

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 6:30 pm
Plane-airport-snow View image in full screen
An Air Canada aircraft is de-iced at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials at Vancouver International Airport say incoming inclement weather will most likely impact flights on Saturday.

“In collaboration with YVR, airlines have adjusted their schedules and cancelled a number of flights in and out of YVR, particularly during the evening hours, as well as delaying some flights until after the heaviest snowfall has passed,” YVR staff said in a release.

Read more: Snowfall, winter storm warnings cover nearly all of B.C.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“This amounts to approximately 15 per cent of total flights.”

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check the status of their flights on their airline’s website or the flight information webpage before going to the airport.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our equipment and crews are already working to keep runways and taxiways clear,” airport staff said.

Trending Now

“Our de-icing facility is fully operational. Airlines have been asked to ensure full towing capacity during the snow event so that empty aircraft are not stuck at gates, preventing other planes from being able to de-plane passengers.

“YVR is also ensuring the ability to modify how we gate planes to optimize operations if necessary and keep passengers moving.”

The latest updates can be found on YVR’s Twitter page as well as its webpage.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 24'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 24
VancouverTravelSnowfall WarningYVRVancouver International AirportVancouver snowflights cancelledVancouver Winter StormVancouver flights
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers