Winter snowstorm batters much of B.C.

Many British Columbians are waking up to a winter wonderland, after winter storm warnings were issued for much of the province on Saturday.

Residents on the Lower Mainland saw anywhere between 10 to nearly 50 centimetres of snow overnight. According to Environment Canada, the Squamish area was one of the hardest-hit areas in the province, with anywhere between 40-49 cm.

In the Vancouver area, residents are shovelling out 15-21 cm, and in Surrey, 20 to 30 cm fell overnight.

On Vancouver Island, 41 cm fell on Port Mellon, while Ucluelet saw 32 cm and in the Port Alberni area, roughly 10 to 15 cm.

Over in the Interior, snowplows were busy on Saturday night and likely will be into Sunday. Revelstoke saw up to 50 cm, Malakwa came close with 48 cm and 32 cm fell in Nakusp.

Regions still under a winter storm warning include:

Arrow Lakes / Slocan Lake

Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass)

Cariboo

Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass)

Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt)

Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler

Kinbasket

Yellowhead Highway (Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border)

Regions still under a snowfall warning include:

Boundary

Cariboo

Fraser Valley

Yellowhead Highway (Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border)

Metro Vancouver

West Kootenay

A special weather stamen has also been issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver. Due to strong westerly winds developing over the Strait of Georgia this morning, residents are being asked to watch for the potential of falling tree branches, especially near the water. Winds of up to 40 kilometres are expected in the area, with gusts of up 60 km this morning, before easing off in the afternoon.

To get the latest information on the province’s highways, visit DriveBC.