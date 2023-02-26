Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter snowstorm batters much of B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Large accumulations of snow starting to fall'
Large accumulations of snow starting to fall
Significant snowfall began to materialize across the Lower Mainland on Saturday night—as motorists were urged to stay off the roads if possible. Julia Foy was out in the elements.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many British Columbians are waking up to a winter wonderland, after winter storm warnings were issued for much of the province on Saturday.

Residents on the Lower Mainland saw anywhere between 10 to nearly 50 centimetres of snow overnight. According to Environment Canada, the Squamish area was one of the hardest-hit areas in the province, with anywhere between 40-49 cm.

In the Vancouver area, residents are shovelling out 15-21 cm, and in Surrey, 20 to 30 cm fell overnight.

Read more: Snowfall, winter storm warnings cover nearly all of B.C.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Vancouver Island, 41 cm fell on Port Mellon, while Ucluelet saw 32 cm and in the Port Alberni area, roughly 10 to 15 cm.

Over in the Interior, snowplows were busy on Saturday night and likely will be into Sunday. Revelstoke saw up to 50 cm, Malakwa came close with 48 cm and 32 cm fell in Nakusp.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Regions still under a winter storm warning include:

Read more: Vancouver International Airport expecting snow to impact flights, says 15 per cent cancelled

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

  • Arrow Lakes / Slocan Lake
  • Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass)
  • Cariboo
  • Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass)
  • Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt)
  • Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler
  • Kinbasket
  • Yellowhead Highway (Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border)

Regions still under a snowfall warning include:

  • Boundary
  • Cariboo
  • Fraser Valley
  • Yellowhead Highway (Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border)
  • Metro Vancouver
  • West Kootenay

A special weather stamen has also been issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver. Due to strong westerly winds developing over the Strait of Georgia this morning, residents are being asked to watch for the potential of falling tree branches, especially near the water. Winds of up to 40 kilometres are expected in the area, with gusts of up 60 km this morning, before easing off in the afternoon.

To get the latest information on the province’s highways, visit DriveBC.

VancouverWinterStormSnowfallLower MainlandsquamishProvinceWarnings

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers