Missing 28-year-old woman found, wanted man arrested: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have found a missing woman and a wanted man in the Winnipeg area.

Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, was found on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. at a residence in Winnipeg.

And 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane was found at the same location and was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

MacFarlane was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions. He also has arrest warrants for assault, extortion, obstruction of justice, and two counts of uttering threats.

Hudson had been missing since Feb, 16.

The RCMP wishes to thank the Winnipeg Police Service and the public for their assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continues to investigate.