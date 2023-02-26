Menu

National

Crime

Missing 28-year-old woman found, wanted man arrested: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 2:24 pm
Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, was found on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. at a residence in Winnipeg. .
Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, was found on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. at a residence in Winnipeg. . Manitoba RCMP
RCMP have found a missing woman and a wanted man in the Winnipeg area.

Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, was found on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. at a residence in Winnipeg.

And 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane was found at the same location and was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Missing 28-year-old woman, wanted man believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

MacFarlane was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions. He also has arrest warrants for assault, extortion, obstruction of justice, and two counts of uttering threats.

Hudson had been missing since Feb, 16.

The RCMP wishes to thank the Winnipeg Police Service and the public for their assistance.

RCMP continues to investigate.

NDP MP urges feds to create ‘Red Dress Alert’ for missing Indigenous women
RCMPManitobawinnipegMissing WomanWPSst-pierre-jolys rcmpMissing Woman Found
