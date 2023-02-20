Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 28-year-old woman, wanted man believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 5:24 pm
RCMP are looking for Breanna Lee Hudson and Shaquille MacFarlane.
RCMP are looking for Breanna Lee Hudson and Shaquille MacFarlane. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP believes a missing woman and a wanted man are continuing to travel together and are in the Winnipeg area.

Police received a report Thursday night of a missing woman, 28-year-old Breanna Lee Hudson.

Mounties have determined Hudson left a residence in Ile Des Chenes early Thursday morning and was picked up by 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane.

MacFarlane is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions. He also has arrest warrants for assault, extortion, obstruction of justice, and two counts of uttering threats.

Read more: RCMP search for missing woman and wanted man, believed to be together

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The RCMP has received two tips of possible sightings outside the City of Winnipeg but they remain uncorroborated at this time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s also believed that they are no longer in a black pick-up truck and it is unknown if they currently have access to another vehicle.

Hudson is described as 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes, while MacFarlane is described as 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433.

Click to play video: 'Community members shaken by death of missing woman'
Community members shaken by death of missing woman
RCMPManitobawinnipegMissing WomanWanted ManUpdateSt. Pierre-JolysMissing Woman WinnipegBreanna Lee HudsonBreanna Lee Hudson missingShaquille MacFarlanewanted man winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers