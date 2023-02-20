Missing 28-year-old woman, wanted man believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP believes a missing woman and a wanted man are continuing to travel together and are in the Winnipeg area.

Police received a report Thursday night of a missing woman, 28-year-old Breanna Lee Hudson.

Mounties have determined Hudson left a residence in Ile Des Chenes early Thursday morning and was picked up by 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane.

MacFarlane is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions. He also has arrest warrants for assault, extortion, obstruction of justice, and two counts of uttering threats.

The RCMP has received two tips of possible sightings outside the City of Winnipeg but they remain uncorroborated at this time.

It’s also believed that they are no longer in a black pick-up truck and it is unknown if they currently have access to another vehicle.

Hudson is described as 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes, while MacFarlane is described as 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433.