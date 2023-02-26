Menu

Canada

Nearly 450 in Sask. fined for not wearing a seatbelt in January

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 2:19 pm
SGI says police issued 447 tickets for improperly restrained drivers or passengers in January, 2023. View image in full screen
SGI says police issued 447 tickets for improperly restrained drivers or passengers in January, 2023. Devon Latchuk/Global News
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said 447 tickets were issued around the province for improper use of seatbelts and car seats as part of its latest traffic safety spotlight in January.

In total, there were 380 tickets handed out to drivers for not wearing seatbelts.

47 passengers were also ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt and 20 tickets were handed out to drivers for having children in the vehicle who were not properly restrained in a booster or car seat, SGI said in a news release.

SGI said the 447 seatbelt and car seat tickets added up to a total of $78,225 in fines.

According to SGI, 20 people died in 2021 while not wearing a seatbelt and people who don’t wear seatbelts represented one-third of drivers or passengers who lost their lives in auto crashes.

There were also 609 distracted driving tickets handed out, 4,109 for speeding and aggressive driving and 369 impaired driving offences including 214 that resulted in criminal charges.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

