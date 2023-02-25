Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alaska Airlines trims Kelowna-Seattle route to winter only from year-round service

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 2:28 pm
According to YLW, Alaska Airlines was suspending its summer operations due to decreased route demand, along with limited flight crews and aircraft. View image in full screen
According to YLW, Alaska Airlines was suspending its summer operations due to decreased route demand, along with limited flight crews and aircraft. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A major American airline is paring down its flights to the Okanagan.

Global News has learned that Alaska Airlines will be trimming its Kelowna-to-Seattle route to seasonal service from regular service.

Alaska Airlines, which has been flying into YLW since 1998, offers four to five flights a week to Seattle. But Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar says direct trips from the Okanagan to the Emerald City will now only be available from mid-December to mid-April.

Read more: Future road connecting Kelowna, B.C. airport with Rutland named in honour of Al Horning

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“We got a little bit of wind of this (Thursday) and I was notified this afternoon,” Samaddar told Global News on Friday. “We had a formal meeting with Alaska (Airlines), where we were advised of their plans.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Samaddar, Alaska was suspending its summer operations due to decreased route demand, along with limited flight crews and aircraft.

He said those crews and aircraft will be repositioned into other markets with higher yields.

In a statement to Global News, Alaska Airlines said: “We made the decision to transition Kelowna, British Columbia, into a seasonal winter destination. We will no longer fly there year-round. Our flights to Kelowna will end in mid-April and resume in mid-December.”

Click to play video: 'Air Canada launches facial recognition pilot in hopes of shortening airport wait times'
Air Canada launches facial recognition pilot in hopes of shortening airport wait times

Constantly touted as one of North America’s best airlines, Alaska said Canada has been slower to recover following the global pandemic. The airline also flies into Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton and Calgary.

Trending Now

“Our load factors during the peak summer season to Kelowna were significantly lower than the rest of our system,” said Alaska Airlines. “Flights to that region of B.C. remain very popular during the winter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Samaddar says the news reduces direct connectivity to other American airports or tropical destinations.

“Having the network into Seattle certainly was very, very important to our customers in terms of getting into the U.S. in a fast and easy way,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Visitor to Canada arrives in Calgary but bag goes to Europe'
Visitor to Canada arrives in Calgary but bag goes to Europe

“This is going to certainly make it more difficult because you’re going to have to connect through another Canadian airport to then get south. We certainly will have our work cut out for us in terms of working with other airline partners to see if we can fill that void.”

Currently, Samaddar says YLW is at 85 per cent of overall seat capacity when compared to 2019. He says the airport could be at 100 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.

“But you have these drawbacks that occur as well,” said Samaddar, “where you have airlines pulling in and out of the market.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Travel Tips: Airlines face shortage of pilots'
Travel Tips: Airlines face shortage of pilots
KelownaOkanaganTravelcentral okanaganAir TravelSeattleYLWkelowna international airportsam samaddarAlaska Airlines
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers