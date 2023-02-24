Red-hot Avalanche bury slumping Jets early in 5-1 win

Send this page to someone via email

After winning just one game on a four-game road trip out East, the Winnipeg Jets were hoping a return to home ice Friday night would help them find their game.

That did not happen. Not even close.

The Jets looked outclassed from the opening puck drop as they were humbled by the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 to fall behind Colorado in points percentage in the standings.

The defending champs wasted no time getting on the board as Nathan MacKinnon got free for a breakaway and beat Connor Hellebuyck just 19 seconds into the contest.

Winnipeg got back even a short time later on the power play when Mason Appleton tipped a Nate Schmidt point shot past Alexandar Georgiev at the 3:12 mark.

That was the only highlight of a disastrous first period for Winnipeg.

80 seconds after Winnipeg tied the game, Mikko Rantanen was sprung on a 2-on-1, walked in on Hellebuyck and beat the goalie with a perfectly placed shot.

3:02 after that, a Josh Manson point shot hit J.T. Compher in front of the net and skittered past Hellebuyck.

3:24 later, Bowen Byram was given all kinds of time and space to walk in from the point and he made no mistake, snapping one high past Hellebuyck to give Colorado four goals on just five shots.

Not good.

The crowd even gave a Bronx cheer when Hellebuyck stopped a routine point shot moments later, which seemed a tad cruel considering how little help he was getting from his team.

Valeri Nichuchkin nearly made it 5-1 later in the period but he wired it off the post.

A second power play to close out the period for Winnipeg bore no fruit and even produced a few boos from the disappointed crowd.

Things did not improve in the second.

Just past the midway point, Matt Nieto was left completely unchecked in front of the Winnipeg net and redirected a pass from Compher past Hellebuyck to make it 5-1.

Colorado was given a great opportunity to further stretch their lead when Pierre-Luc Dubois was called for cross-checking and was then given an extra two minutes for yapping at the ref, but the Avs couldn’t cash in as it stayed 5-1 through 40 minutes.

Hellebuyck was given the rest of the night off after the second, getting the hook for the second time this season after allowing the five goals on 26 shots.

Not much happened in the third period. Both teams missed on some power play tries, the Jets continued to struggle to score, many fans left before the final horn sounded, and several of those who stayed let out a hearty boo when the game ended.

The Jets will try to bounce back Sunday afternoon when they host the Islanders, who just beat Winnipeg Wednesday night on Long Island. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 12:30 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 2:30 p.m.