Crime

Guelph, Ont. police seek suspect after store was robbed at knifepoint

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 24, 2023 4:14 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Police in Guelph, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a south-end business was robbed at knifepoint.

Investigators say a male entered a business near Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West Thursday night.

They say around 6:40 p.m., the man approached a store employee, held up a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money heading south on Edinburgh.

Read more: Cambridge woman charged in Guelph robbery case

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

He is described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build, and was wearing a black Reebok sweater with white lettering, a red undershirt, black pants, black shoes, a mask and sunglasses.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7342, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

