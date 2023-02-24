Guelph, Ont. police seek suspect after store was robbed at knifepoint

See more sharing options

Police in Guelph, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a south-end business was robbed at knifepoint.

Investigators say a male entered a business near Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West Thursday night.

They say around 6:40 p.m., the man approached a store employee, held up a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money heading south on Edinburgh.

He is described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build, and was wearing a black Reebok sweater with white lettering, a red undershirt, black pants, black shoes, a mask and sunglasses.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7342, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.