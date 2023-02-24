South Simcoe police looking for suspect in armed home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding suspects in a home invasion that happened Thursday.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call about an armed home invasion at a residence in the Town of Innisfil, Ont.

After speaking to the victim and several witnesses, police say they learned that four armed suspects entered the victim’s home and stole several firearms that were lawfully stored.

Police say they were told the suspects assaulted one of the victims before fleeing the area in a black Porsche SUV believed to have been driven by a fifth suspect.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area of Big Bay Point Road and West Street during the time of the robbery who may have witnessed suspicious activity, the suspect vehicle, or anyone with dash cam or security camera video, to contact police.

The investigation is in the early stages, and further information will be released as appropriate.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is encouraged to contact Det. Const. Jason Muto at 905-775-3311, Ext. #1054 OR email: jason.muto@southsimcoepolice.ca OR Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.