Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Toronto, Caledon, Woodstock, Brampton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 3:04 pm
The ROPE squad is asking for the public’s help in finding Nicholas Woodland, who is wanted on a breach of his statutory release. View image in full screen
The ROPE squad is asking for the public’s help in finding Nicholas Woodland, who is wanted on a breach of his statutory release. OPP
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is known to frequent the Toronto, Caledon, Woodstock and Brampton areas, according to the OPP.

Its ROPE squad is asking for the public’s help in finding Nicholas Woodland, who is wanted on a breach of his statutory release.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of breaching statutory release

The 33-year-old is described as being five feet 11 inches tall and 131 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Woodland is currently serving a 26-month sentence for sexual assault, possession of child pornography and bestiality.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in contact with Woodland or who knows where he might be to call the ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

