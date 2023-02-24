Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Toronto, Caledon, Woodstock, Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is known to frequent the Toronto, Caledon, Woodstock and Brampton areas, according to the OPP.

Its ROPE squad is asking for the public’s help in finding Nicholas Woodland, who is wanted on a breach of his statutory release.

The 33-year-old is described as being five feet 11 inches tall and 131 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Woodland is currently serving a 26-month sentence for sexual assault, possession of child pornography and bestiality.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in contact with Woodland or who knows where he might be to call the ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).