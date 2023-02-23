Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of breaching statutory release

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 12:03 pm
Michael Stamatakos, 31, is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. View image in full screen
Michael Stamatakos, 31, is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man who is serving a two-year sentence for multiple offences and is accused of breaching his statutory release.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement Thursday which said the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is looking to the public for help in locating Michael Stamatakos.

Police said he is serving a two-year sentence for arson-damage to property, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, uttering a threat to cause death or harm, and a possession of a schedule I substance.

Read more: ‘Violent’ man wanted after victim assaulted, falls onto tracks at Toronto subway station: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

He was described as five-foot-five, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stamatakos has several tattoos, as seen in the image released by police, including a heart, tear drop and stitch trail on his left cheek, stitch trail on his right cheek, “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “THE WORLD IS MINE” in his left hand, and “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he’s known to frequent locations in Toronto.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officials at 416-808-5900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or 911.

Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of breaching statutory release - image View image in full screen
OPP
CrimeOPPTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceCanada-Wide WarrantRopestatutory releaseRepeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad
