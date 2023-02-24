Alberta woman faces string of charges after ‘arrest altercation’ with RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta woman involved in an ‘arrest altercation’ less than two weeks ago has been charged by the RCMP.

On Feb. 12, around 2:15 p.m. Airdrie RCMP said they received a call from Calgary police to assist with locating a vehicle that was driving erratically.

According to a news release, an RCMP officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the pursuit was called off.

The CPS helicopter was able to keep visual contact with the suspect vehicle and told police it was travelling at high speed, “sometimes in the oncoming lanes.” After a tire deflation device was used by RCMP, the chase came to a halt near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, in Wheatland County.

A Mountie attempted to arrest the driver, a 37-year-old woman who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, however, an altercation ensued which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm.

Police said the woman was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital with gunshot injuries. Meanwhile, RCMP said none of its officers were physically injured during the incident.

As a result of an investigation by the Southern Alberta District General Investigation section, Kerry Jolene Funk, 37, from Calgary, has been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer with a weapon;

Flight from Peace Officer;

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle;

Possess a weapon for dangerous purpose; and

Utter threats.

Funk has since been released on conditions and will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 20.