Edmonton soldier found guilty of trying to kill her children

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who once served as a soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Edmonton has been found guilty on three counts of attempted murder in connection with a 2015 fire that broke out at her home while she and her children were inside.

The judge found the accused guilty three weeks after the juryless trial got underway at the Edmonton Law Courts.

The woman who was convicted cannot have her name shared because of a publication ban meant to protect the identity of her children.

The woman was also found guilty of two other crimes: intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire to a property knowing the property was inhabited and intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire to a property belonging to the Canadian Armed Forces.

The trial focused on the night in the summer of 2015 that the soldier’s home caught fire with her and her children inside, as well as her actions in the days leading up to the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Closing arguments made in Edmonton at trial for mother accused of trying to kill her children

As a key piece of evidence for its case, the Crown presented a letter written by the accused to a friend before the fire broke out that says “by the time you’re reading this, I’ll either be in jail or dead.”

The lawyer representing the soldier suggested to the court that if the fire was intentionally set, it was possible someone else had set it. Over the course of the trial, he repeatedly questioned the woman’s then 10- and eight-year-old sons whether they started the fire that night.

There were no eyewitnesses to be able to testify how the fire started and the mother and her children at times offered differing versions of how events unfolded that night.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

–With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News