Crime

Winnipeg man charged with arson in Thursday night fire on Sargent Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 11:59 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
A Winnipeg man in his 60s is behind bars facing an arson charge after an incident Thursday night on Sargent Avenue.

Police said they were called to a mixed-use commercial/residential building around 9:30 p.m., and were told by tenants that an armed man had set a fire in the building and barricaded himself in a suite.

After officers broke through the barricaded basement suite, police said, they found the man, armed with a pipe. He listened to police directions and was safely taken into custody.

Read more: Winnipeg cops pull suspect from burning home after armed standoff

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A Winnipeg Transit bus provided temporary shelter for a dozen occupants of the building. Four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation, and the suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Click to play video: 'Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.'
Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.

 

FireWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceArsonWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPS
