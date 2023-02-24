Menu

Sports

Montreal’s St-Denis Street turned into urban snowpark thanks to APIK competition

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 12:43 pm
Urban snow park in downtown Montreal
Montreal’s Quartier Latin has been turned into an urban snow park for March Break activities. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has all the details.
Montreal’s Quartier Latin is turning into an urban snowpark for the APIK snowboarding and skiing competition.

Rolling snow in by the truckload, crews are racing to prepare the custom-made, two-storey slope for the adrenaline-packed event set for Saturday and Sunday.

A section of St-Denis Street between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets has been taken over by the obstacle course filled with jumps, boxes and rails.

More than 100 riders are set to square off in the weekend event, competing for a grand prize of $20,000.

Organizer Micha Desforges promises the show will entertain with rail riding and plenty of aerial stunts.

Desforges says this snow-filled spectacle will be one of the biggest urban snowboarding and skiing contests in North America.

“The purpose of this event is really to inspire everyone about the winter activities in an urban environment,” Desforges said.

“We hope it will help gain momentum for the sport and get the youth on the mountain.”

The event, free to the public will feature “apres ski’ activities with local merchants serving up the nightlife.

In line with the city’s March break festivities, the structure will remain on Saint-Denis until March 5, giving the public the chance to shred the snow.

Organizers say the intimating park will be scaled down and experienced monitors will be available to help participants.

“Throughout the week, a variety of events will be organized for people of all ages, and heated terrasses will be set up on public land right on St-Denis Street, to the delight of the public and local businesses,” said Robert Beaudry, city councillor for Saint-Jacques.

