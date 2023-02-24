Cold weather prompts school division east of Edmonton to cancel bus service for some communities

See more sharing options

As Alberta remains mired in a deep freeze that prompted Environment Canada to issued extreme cold warnings for all areas of the province this week, a school division serving communities east of Edmonton announced Friday it was cancelling some of its bus services.

In a tweet, Elk Island Public Schools announced its buses that serve Mundare, Andrew and Vegreville were being cancelled for the morning “due to extremely low temperatures.”

EIPS noted those were the only communities where bus services were being cancelled.

“A decision about afternoon buses for those routes will be made by noon,” the school division said. “Schools remain open and classes will continue as scheduled.”