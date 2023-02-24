Menu

Cold weather prompts school division east of Edmonton to cancel bus service for some communities

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 10:31 am
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. View image in full screen
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
As Alberta remains mired in a deep freeze that prompted Environment Canada to issued extreme cold warnings for all areas of the province this week, a school division serving communities east of Edmonton announced Friday it was cancelling some of its bus services.

In a tweet, Elk Island Public Schools announced its buses that serve Mundare, Andrew and Vegreville were being cancelled for the morning “due to extremely low temperatures.”

READ MORE: All of Alberta under extreme cold warning as Arctic air sweeps south

Trending Now

EIPS noted those were the only communities where bus services were being cancelled.

“A decision about afternoon buses for those routes will be made by noon,” the school division said. “Schools remain open and classes will continue as scheduled.”

Click to play video: 'Work as usual for many Calgarians despite temperature plunge'
Work as usual for many Calgarians despite temperature plunge
