Charges laid in 6 Toronto bank heists, including one where woman choked at ATM: police

Toronto police say they have charged a man and a woman in connection with multiple bank robberies — including one in which police allege the man choked and robbed a woman at an ATM.

Police said between Nov. 23, 2022, and Feb. 13, officers responded to six bank hold-up calls in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue areas.

Investigators said the pair would use a vehicle with garbage bags covering the licence plate. The masked man would then enter the banks and approach the tellers with a note demanding cash.

In different incidents, police said the man would indicate he was either armed with a bomb or a handgun as he demanded for money.

Police said as the man was leaving the bank he allegedly approached a woman was using the ATM, grabbed her by the throat and pointed a gun at her demanding the cash and taking her wallet.

The man would leave the banks with cash before fleeing in the awaiting getaway vehicle, police said.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in connection with the robberies.

James Arron Stewart is charged with robbery, robbery with a firearm, robbery with intent, disguising with intent, mischief and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Sheila Grozdev is charged with robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.