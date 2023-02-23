Menu

Crime

Philadelphia shooting: 7 wounded, including 2 year old, in attack near school

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 23, 2023 9:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Florida TV journalist, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Orlando: officials'
Florida TV journalist, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Orlando: officials
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that police had detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando neighbourhood.
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Read more: Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting case moves to trial: ‘Senseless’

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

