Final coroner’s report re-issued for Okanagan woman’s 2016 death

The final coroner’s report into the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt was re-issued Wednesday, but with little new information to offer.

Seven years ago, her body was pulled from Okanagan Lake after canoeing with her husband. Since then, her family has been pleading for answers.

“Facts continue to slowly leak out showing that the truth has been hidden,” said Arlene’s sister Debbie Hennig in a statement to Global News.

“This second investigation isn’t worth the paper it is written on. We don’t know what information was given to that team there are too many unknowns and no independence.”

Last year, B.C.’s chief coroner, Lisa LaPointe, reopened the investigation into Arlene’s death.

In a letter to Hennig in April of 2022, LaPointe said that jurisdiction had been assigned to another coroner, Carolyn Maxwell, to review the entirety of the investigative material and evidence gathered in the case.

“In this case, the chief coroner has determined that it is in the public interest for another coroner to undertake a new investigation,” said a representative from the Coroner’s office in April of 2022.

However, Hennig said in a statement that this fell short of what the family wanted as the review was not independent of the Coroner’s Service.

“If that were true, then why did she refuse to allow an outside independent forensic pathologist with expertise in drowning review the autopsy file when vetted by homicide investigators at MCU almost two years ago?” said Hennig.

“Anything less than an outside independent review is a conflict of interest. Nothing has changed and we didn’t expect it would when [BC Coroner Service] is reviewing their own work.”

According to the re-issued report, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service convened a Complex Case Expert Committee (CCEC) to review the case.

The report stated the review did not include the pathologist who conducted the initial autopsy, the cardiovascular pathology consultant, or any BC Coroners Service employees.

At the time of Arlene’s death, an autopsy wasn’t done until new information surfaced days later when her body had already been embalmed.

In the re-issued report, the panel agreed that it would have been “advantageous if the post-mortem examination had been completed immediately.”

“There has not been any accountability or transparency in their bungled investigation. Procedures and processes were not followed initially,” said Hennig.

“It is beyond comprehension that they have completed two investigations into my sister’s death without interviewing or questioning any of Arlene’s immediate family, co-workers, or friends and how could they dismiss the cries of foul play that were voiced to RCMP members and Coroner Andy Cave to perform an autopsy before the embalming process.”

The re-issued report stated the cause of her death is still undetermined.

Arlene’s husband Burt Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder three years after her death, but those charges later stayed in 2021.

The family has continued to raise concerns surrounding the trial, police mismanagement, and the relationship between a high-ranking officer, Sgt. Brian Gateley, and the accused.

“The report is insufficient, and it doesn’t cover everything. It never addressed whether Brian Gateley unduly influenced the investigators and/or members of its [BC Coroner Service] in the hours and days after Arlene’s death,” said Hennig.

Hennig went on to say that the family is now calling on the Premier and B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety to address their concerns.

“David Eby has known all along there have been big problems with this case and he hasn’t done anything to fix it which makes him part of the problem,” said Hennig.

“Due process of law has not been followed and we are in the process of pursuing this through the courts properly. There is more than one organization that is trying to cover this up. Justice must be seen to be done and it is not being done.”

Burt Westervelt has always maintained his innocence.