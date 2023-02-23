Cowessess chief to leave politics after term, work toward reconciliation

After seven years of serving his community, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme is leaving politics.

Chief Delorme says he isn’t seeking re-election in April but instead is taking on a new opportunity.

He was appointed chairperson of the federal government’s new residential school documents advisory committee for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR).

“This committee is an internal federal government committee where our five-year mandate is to make sure that all the documents related to the once-funded residential school is transitioned to the National Centre on Truth and Reconciliation,” said Chief Delorme.

“So, any community or First Nation could go there and find the information to help them in their journey and what they validated in unmarked graves.”

According to a release from the NCTR, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller issued a directive to establish a committee in December 2021 to develop recommendations on the identification and sharing of documents of historical interest with the NCTR.

“There can be no reconciliation without first uncovering the truth, and sharing relevant documents will help us do this in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Survivors, families and communities,” stated Miller.

“Chief Delorme’s extensive leadership and management experience will be a tremendous asset to the committee’s mandate of developing a federal approach to identify and manage the sharing of residential school-related documents with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. These efforts will support Indigenous Peoples in their search for answers and healing, which they deserve.”

Although the new role is not a job, Chief Delorme said he does not have a confirmed job after elections on the Cowessess First Nation at the end of April.

“I announced early just to see what my horizons are. But I still want to help. I want to help in business and reconciliation in this province,” he said. “We have carbon emission goals we have to meet. I want to help in the business side of that. I want to expand in how money is invested, especially in First Nations projects…. I want to help in reconciliation and better governance because I believe those are foundational to long-term growth.”

Under his leadership, Chief Delorme accomplished many endeavours, such as introducing the Awasis Solar Project, co-ordinating Saskatchewan’s largest reconciliation event at Mosaic Stadium in Regina and launching the child welfare system on the Cowessess First Nation.