Work as usual for many Calgarians despite temperature plunge

Send this page to someone via email

Most Calgarians may be bundling up at home or in the office because of the cold, but for many, it’s just another normal day at work.

Alberta was covered under an extreme cold warning on Thursday due to a large upper-level low-pressure system pushing cold Arctic air across Canada.

According to Global Calgary’s chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée, wind chills are expected to dip to -40 on Thursday and Friday mornings.

View image in full screen Calgary’s temperature trend from Feb. 23, 2023 to Mar. 4, 2023. Tiffany Lizée/Global News

Flurries and ice crystals are also expected throughout Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department, said firefighters are used to the extreme cold as they deal with motor vehicle collisions and fires in the city.

Fire stations across the city have procedures to follow when temperatures dip, such as preparing trucks in advance and circulating water within firetrucks when putting out fires.

“Very few of us like being outside in this weather, but we are prepared. We are trained and we are ready to help Calgarians in any way we need to,” Henke told Global News.

Dafydd Uruqhart, acting recording secretary for the Canadian Union of Public Employees local 37, said many city workers are still working outside despite the frigid cold.

Workers should adequately prepare themselves for the cold, including participating in a “buddy system” where one person can warm up in a vehicle or shelter while the other person works.

He told Global News he’s never seen “shutdown temperatures” since working for the city for 17 years and many city workers perform essential duties that keep the city running.

2:54 Calgary warming centres see nearly 10,000 visits since Dec. 1

“It’s basically just like any other day at the office. You go out and attack the weather,” Uruqhart said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as the equipment’s running, we’re working. We’re out there in these temperatures and in whatever the weather throws at us.

“We’re the roots (of the city). Strong roots make a strong tree.”

But those who are able to stay indoors should not be going out unless absolutely necessary, Henke said.

Icy roads contributed to a number of crashes on Wednesday evening, according to the Calgary Police Service.

There have been at least 45 crashes since midnight on Thursday. None of the people involved in those crashes sustained serious injuries, police said.

That’s on top of the 250 crashes on Wednesday, with at least 11 of those involving minor injuries.

2:18 Calgarians face slick roads after Monday night snowfall

“I want to remind people to be prepared for the weather. You don’t know what’s going to happen between parking your vehicle in your garage and then going to an underground parkade at work,” Henke said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you’re in a collision, you need to be prepared for the weather. There’s nothing worse than being caught in the cold weather and not having the right type of clothing and accessories to keep you warm because you don’t know how long you’re going to be there.”