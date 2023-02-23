Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Here’s how much home you could buy in 8 Canadian cities — if you had a million dollars

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian home sales begin 2023 with a 14-year low'
Canadian home sales begin 2023 with a 14-year low
Canada's hot housing market has seen a major chill in 2023. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq explains what's behind the real estate slump and weighs-in on the brewing frustration over changing coffee reward programs – Feb 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first thing Canadian alt rock legends the Barenaked Ladies sang that they’d do if they had a million dollars back in 1988 was buy a house — but how much house could they actually get these days in a Canadian city?

A report from brokerage Royal LePage released Thursday seeks to answer that question by looking at the average size and amenities in a home valued at roughly $1 million in today’s Canadian housing markets.

Country-wide, the average home worth a million dollars (give or take $50,000) comes with approximately 3.2 bedrooms, 2.6 baths and 1,763 square feet of living space, according to the brokerage’s data from December 2022.

Read more: Will 2023 be your year to enter the housing market? What 1st-time buyers need to know

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

But in the core of Canada’s biggest cities, a million dollars gets you a lot less space.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vancouver, that price tag would usually come with under 1,000 square feet of space, an average of 1.9 bedrooms and 2.8 baths, according to Royal LePage.

In Toronto’s core, the typical million-dollar home has an average of 2.8 bedrooms and 1.9 bathrooms amid 1,232 square feet of living space.

The Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver areas see more average space and a higher number of rooms than just looking at their cores, Royal LePage said.

A sample million-dollar home listing in Toronto. View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Toronto. Royal LePage
vancouver-home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Greater Vancouver. Royal LePage

Your million dollars will get you more space in cities such as Halifax, N.S., which boasts an average of 3.7 bedrooms, 2.8 baths and 2,596 square feet of space.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Montreal’s average $1-million property has an above-average 3.9 bedrooms and 2,153 square feet of living space alongside 2.4 bathrooms.

Rounding out the Royal LePage report with above-average spaces and numbers of baths and bedrooms are Ottawa, Ont., Calgary and Edmonton, Alta., and Winnipeg, Man.

To put the Barenaked Ladies’ lyrics in a modern context, a million dollars in 1988 works out to roughly $2.12 million of purchasing power in 2023, adjusting for inflation, according to the calculator maintained by former Google engineer Ian Webster.

With that kind of money, you could afford any of the average homes in these Canadian cities with cash leftover to buy furniture for your house — maybe a nice chesterfield, or an ottoman.

Montreal home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Montreal. Royal LePage
Halifax home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Halifax, N.S. Royal LePage
Ottawa home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Ottawa, Ont. Royal LePage
winnipeg-home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Winnipeg, Man. Royal LePage
edmonton-home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar home listing in Edmonton, Alta. Royal LePage
Calgary home View image in full screen
A sample million-dollar listing in Calgary, Alta. Royal LePage
housing marketBC HousingHome pricesCanada housing marketVancouver Housing MarketCalgary housing marketBARENAKED LADIESEdmonton Housing Markethousing canadaOttawa housing marketMontreal housing marketWinnipeg housing marketHousing TorontoHalifax housing market
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers