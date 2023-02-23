Menu

Canada

Drayton Entertainment gets $370K from federal tourism revitalization fund

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 1:48 pm
The Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
The Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
On Thursday, the federal government announced that it was giving Drayton Entertainment a total of $370,661 in an effort to support tourism in southern Ontario.

“The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tourism Minsiter Randy Boissonnault stated.

“We will work with businesses and organizations through these challenging times, ensuring they get support to innovate in their products and services as well as to grow and thrive, all while keeping safety as the top priority.”

The money, which is coming out of the Tourism Relief Fund, is slated to allow the company to create an audience rebuilding strategy as well as for facility upgrades and for additional live theatre productions in the spring and fall.

Drayton puts on productions at several locations in Waterloo Region, including in Cambridge at the Hamilton Family Theatre and in St. Jacobs at the Schoolhouse Theatre and Country Playhouse.

In addition, it has launched a youth academy in Waterloo that offers classes and camps for those aged eight and over.

Outside of the region, it also has shows at the Drayton Festival Theatre, the King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene and in Grand Bend at the Huron County Playhouse.

“These past few years have been very difficult for the small businesses and organizations of our community, and investments like this provide them the tools they need to not only recover but grow as we support the safe return of patrons,” Cambridge MP Bryan May stated.

