N.S. actress and stunt double Alexandra MacLean has impressive resume, but ‘still learning’

At the age of 23, Nova Scotia’s Alexandra MacLean already has an impressive resume in the Canadian film and television industry. She’s a writer, actress, and one of the province’s very few Black female stunt performers.

She expressed an interest in acting at a young age and tells Global News her parents were supportive from the very beginning of her journey.

“I was 11 when they added me to Hennessey Casting and that happened to be the same year that Mr. D came about. So, I think everyone in their 20s nowadays from Halifax has been on Mr. D at some point,” she said.

MacLean said she worked as a background performer on Mr. D, which became her summer job for eight years.

MacLean began her career in stunts two years ago when a fellow actor, Devon Taylor, called her to see if she was interested.

“He called me about two years ago and said ‘You know, you’re athletic, we need a Black stunt performer, we really don’t have any. Can you be this Black woman’s stunt double?’” MacLean recalled.

She was interested in the offer and from there she began her career as a stunt performer, acting as Jully Black’s stunt double on Diggstown.

View image in full screen Alexandra MacLean is a writer, actress, and one of the province’s very few Black female stunt performers. Submitted by Alexandra MacLean

MacLean’s interest in writing came at a young age as well. She loved poetry and wrote her own novels when she was younger.

She didn’t know how to write a script until she read Shonda Rhimes’s book, Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person.

In MacLean’s words, “I decided to (kind of) have my own ‘year of yes.'”

That’s when she decided to apply for the BIPOC TV & Film Writing Program for Kids TV Intensive. MacLean was one of six competition winners and was selected to the 2023 Wild Brain Writing Summit Initiative.

With her most recent acting performances in Diggstown and Kids VS Aliens, MacLean expresses that even with her current success, she is young and is still learning how to be better.

“Everyone is so, so, helpful. You know it’s kind of intimidating because there’s cameras and a ton of people on set, a ton of crew, but everyone generally wants to help you,” she said.

MacLean, who will also appear as a stunt double in the upcoming TV miniseries Washington Black, will participate at a panel on networking at the Halifax Central Library on Feb. 25 at 10:30 am.

She will discuss the best way to network with people in different areas of the film and entertainment industry.

“I’m not an expert, I’m still learning. But I have kind of my foot a bit in the door of three different avenues in the film industry,” she said.