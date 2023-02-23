Menu

Canada

Loblaw sales topped $14B in fourth quarter amid strong grocery, pharmacy demand

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 23, 2023 9:03 am
Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends
The CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains are being called to testify in Ottawa as part of an ongoing investigation into high food prices.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. on Thursday forecast annual earnings above analysts’ expectations, after the Canadian retailer’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates, helped by strength in its pharmacy business and as demand held up for groceries.

Retailers are leaning on sales of food and medicines as rising prices are forcing consumers to prioritize spending on essentials and trade down to cheaper private-label alternatives from higher-priced brands.

Loblaw posted a 9.7 per cent rise in retail segment sales, reflecting strong growth in its food and drug businesses, with steady demand for cough and cold medicines, high-margin beauty and cosmetics products.

Retail bellwether Walmart Inc., however, forecast its full-year earnings below estimates on Tuesday, and warned that tight spending by consumers could pressure profit margins.

Loblaw, on the other hand, expects its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per common share to grow in the low double-digits compared with the average analyst estimate of 9.64 per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose about 10 per cent to $14.01 billion, topping estimates of $13.75 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $1.76 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.71 per share.

loblaw View image in full screen
The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
