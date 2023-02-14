Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Big grocery store CEOs summoned to testify at committee studying food inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Food insecurity, prices rising despite inflation dip'
Food insecurity, prices rising despite inflation dip
WATCH: Food insecurity, prices rising despite inflation dip – Jan 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada’s largest grocery store chains to answer for rising grocery prices.

On Monday, a House of Commons committee studying food price inflation called on the CEOs and presidents of Loblaw, Metro and Empire to attend an upcoming meeting.

NDP MP Alistair MacGregor made the request, gaining unanimous support from Liberal, Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs.

The committee also agreed to extend the length of its food price inflation study by adding more meetings.

Statistics Canada says prices for food purchased from stores rose nearly 10 per cent in 2022, the fastest pace since 1981, with higher prices in every food category except for canned salmon.

Trending Now

MacGregor said he’s looking forward to asking the CEOs direct questions about why grocery bills are going up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadians are cutting back on their usual grocery lists and stretching their pay cheques even further to get less for their families,” said MacGregor, who is the NDP’s food price inflation critic.

“But all the while, these grocery CEOs are making more money than they ever have before. It just doesn’t add up.”

Last year the Liberal government ordered the Competition Bureau to study food prices at grocery chains, saying they want to ensure price fairness.

Many factors are thought to have impacted the price of food, the bureau said. That includes extreme weather, higher input costs, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions.

However, the study, which is expected to be released this year, will analyze if grocery store competition is also contributing to higher prices.

inflationFood PricesLoblawCanada inflationmetroGrocery pricesinflation CanadaGrocery Storesfood inflationEmpireInflation newsgrocery prices CanadaCanada Grocery Prices
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers