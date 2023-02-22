Jets end road trip with 2-1 loss on Long Island

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets just cannot string together positive results against Eastern Conference foes.

Against the West, they’re 24-8-1, a big reason why they’re fighting for first in the conference. But after a 2-1 road loss to the New York Islanders Wednesday night, they’re now 11-14 against the East.

Neither team got much going for most of the opening period until a key turnover gave the home side an opening.

Mason Appleton tried a drop pass as he entered the Islanders’ zone but no teammates were around it, springing New York on an odd-man rush.

Brock Nelson carried it into the Winnipeg end and fired one on Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets netminder made the initial save but Sebastian Aho banged home the rebound to open the scoring at the 17:35 mark.

Facing the prospect of going 1-3 on their road trip, the Jets roared to life in the second, outshooting the Isles 12-4 in the frame and tying the game in the process.

The much-maligned Jets power play pitched in, thanks to a great wrist shot from Nikolaj Ehlers that eluded Ilya Sorokin at the 4:30 mark.

The marker snapped a 10-game goalless drought for Ehlers, who was playing in his 500th career NHL game while it was also the 700th game for Mark Scheifele.

As the third period moved along, both sides were struggling to generate offence while each team’s power play came up empty on numerous chances.

But for the third time on the road trip, a critical giveaway led to a tiebreaking goal in the final frame.

Kevin Stenlund had the puck along the half-wall but didn’t get it out of the Winnipeg end, leading to a lost puck battle. Matt Martin wound up getting a shot on goal that was denied by Hellebuyck but the rebound was fed to Simon Holmstrom in the slot, who beat Hellebuyck to put the Islanders ahead with 10:03 remaining.

Winnipeg earned a fourth power play of the game a few minutes later, but were unable to generate a high-quality chance, and for the most part couldn’t for the rest of the game.

Not helping the cause was Dylan DeMelo taking a slashing penalty with 2:31 remaining, hampering Winnipeg’s hopes of generating a late push as the Jets managed just five shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.

Hellebuyck did what he could, stopping 20 shots on the game, but Sorokin gets the win with 25 saves.

Winnipeg returns home to face the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.