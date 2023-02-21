Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Jets place rookie forward Cole Perfetti on injured reserve

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 8:03 pm
The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Cole Perfetti on their injured reserve list Tuesday.

The 21-year-old suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday’s 4-2 loss at New Jersey before sitting out for Monday’s 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

The 10th overall pick at the 2020 NHL draft has eight goals and 30 points in 51 games with the Jets this season.

Perfetti added six goals and 15 points in 17 appearances with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose last season.

Winnipeg recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on an emergency basis to fill Perfetti’s roster spot.

The Jets, who sit second in the Central Division and third in the Western Conference, conclude a four-game road trip Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scheifele & Perfetti Interview – Feb. 16'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scheifele & Perfetti Interview – Feb. 16
© 2023 The Canadian Press

