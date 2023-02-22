OPP assisting coroner’s office after body of Elora, Ont. resident found at bottom of gorge

Wellington County OPP are investigating after a body was found at the bottom of the Irvine River gorge in Elora.
Const. Joshua Cunningham said police initially received a call about an injured person in the gorge around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police along with Centre Wellington Fire and Guelph-Wellington paramedics went to the bridge on David Street West where a person was found lying along the waterway.
Emergency crews helped lift the person from the gorge up to top of the bridge.
OPP say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
They have not released the identity of the victim but say it is a 70-year-old resident from Elora.
The Office of the Chief Coroner is also being brought in to investigate.
A section of David Street West was closed to traffic for several hours.
