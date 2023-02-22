Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP assisting coroner’s office after body of Elora, Ont. resident found at bottom of gorge

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 22, 2023 4:29 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP are investigating after a body was found at the bottom of the Irvine River gorge in Elora.

Const. Joshua Cunningham said police initially received a call about an injured person in the gorge around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police along with Centre Wellington Fire and Guelph-Wellington paramedics went to the bridge on David Street West where a person was found lying along the waterway.

Emergency crews helped lift the person from the gorge up to top of the bridge.

Read more: Swimmer dies following Guelph Lake search-and-rescue operation: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

OPP say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

They have not released the identity of the victim but say it is a 70-year-old resident from Elora.

Story continues below advertisement

The Office of the Chief Coroner is also being brought in to investigate.

A section of David Street West was closed to traffic for several hours.

Click to play video: 'Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford woman'
Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford woman

 

Guelph NewsDeathwellington county oppcoronerEloraElora GorgeGorgeIrvine River
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers