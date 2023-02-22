Ile a la Crosse, Sask. man faces break and enter, assault and robbery charges

An Ile a la Crosse, Sask., man is facing robbery, assault and break and enter charges after Prince Albert police responded to a break and enter call Tuesday.
The Prince Albert Police Service said officers responded to the call around 10:20 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of 5th Street East.
Read more: 2 Regina residents arrested after theft, assault at Albert Street business
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Police learned that a man reportedly entered the home and assaulted a woman inside.
The woman got away and called police, with the suspect fleeing the home on foot.
Officers arrested Matthew Misponas, 30, who is facing several charges.
Misponas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Comments