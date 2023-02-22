Ile a la Crosse, Sask. man faces break and enter, assault and robbery charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ile a la Crosse, Sask., man is facing robbery, assault and break and enter charges after Prince Albert police responded to a break and enter call Tuesday.

The Prince Albert Police Service said officers responded to the call around 10:20 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of 5th Street East.

Police learned that a man reportedly entered the home and assaulted a woman inside.

The woman got away and called police, with the suspect fleeing the home on foot.

Officers arrested Matthew Misponas, 30, who is facing several charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Misponas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.