Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ile a la Crosse, Sask. man faces break and enter, assault and robbery charges

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 4:11 pm
Police in Prince Albert say an Ile a la Crosse man is facing assault, robbery and break and enter charges.
Police in Prince Albert say an Ile a la Crosse man is facing assault, robbery and break and enter charges. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ile a la Crosse, Sask., man is facing robbery, assault and break and enter charges after Prince Albert police responded to a break and enter call Tuesday.

The Prince Albert Police Service said officers responded to the call around 10:20 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of 5th Street East.

Read more: 2 Regina residents arrested after theft, assault at Albert Street business

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police learned that a man reportedly entered the home and assaulted a woman inside.

Trending Now

The woman got away and called police, with the suspect fleeing the home on foot.

Officers arrested Matthew Misponas, 30, who is facing several charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Misponas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Milton home invasion ends with 2nd-degree murder charge for homeowner'
Milton home invasion ends with 2nd-degree murder charge for homeowner
Saskatchewan NewsAssaultRobberyBreak And EnterPrince AlbertPrince Albert Police ServiceOfficers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers