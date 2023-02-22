Some downtown Halifax, Dartmouth businesses concerned over new proposed parking fees

Send this page to someone via email

There is concern among businesses in the downtown districts of Halifax and Dartmouth over a proposed new fee for parking on weeknights and Saturdays.

Metered parking is currently in effect Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The proposed changes would affect the downtown Halifax, downtown Dartmouth and Spring Garden Road areas.

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is considering it as an option as it looks at ways to cut down on its budget.

But several groups representing businesses say now is not the right time to bring in more barriers to parking.

Three groups representing stores and restaurants in downtown Halifax and downtown Dartmouth, along with Spring Garden Road, have penned a letter to council to express their concerns.

“If this was an HRM wide imposition then maybe we could accept it but other than that, it could be the difference between, ‘I’m not going to go to that restaurant. I’m not going to go to that movie theatre, and I’m not going to visit my friend,'” said Sue Uteck, executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association.

The groups are concerned the added fee will impact businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic years.

“Downtown businesses have been struggling with debt coming out of COVID. They’ve been struggling with increased costs and supply chain issues and labour challenges,” said Tim Rissesco, the executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

“If it’s a couple of dollars in Downtown Dartmouth but it’s free somewhere else, maybe we’ll go somewhere else is the fear.”

Council is considering the move as it looks at ways to cut its budget and reduce a proposed increase to tax bills.

Staff estimate more than $800,000 could be brought in by extending paid parking from 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and introducing a Saturday rate.

Some worry it will drive people out of the downtown areas.

“I would not come here. I have enough of a job forcing myself to come here just to work the machines,” said Mary Adams, who was visiting downtown Halifax on Wednesday.

Others say it won’t have an impact on their choices of where to visit.

“I can see why they would implement a fee to begin with and I would pay it if it means I can shop in the area,” said Loki Margera.

The groups are encouraging business owners to voice their concerns with local councillors and the mayor before the end of March.