Crime

Police launch criminal investigation into Ottawa explosion

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 3:17 pm
Explosion in east Ottawa destroys several homes under construction, 1 person rescued
WATCH ABOVE: An explosion caused by a gas leak in east Ottawa has “taken out” multiple homes under construction and one person was rescued from the wreckage, fire crews said Monday. Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through the wreckage to rescue the person who, they said, is in stable condition and talking – Feb 13, 2023
Police say an explosion that rocked an Ottawa suburb has been deemed criminal following the early stages of an investigation.

On Feb. 13, an explosion was reported on Blossom Pass Terrace at a housing development in Orleans. Immediately after the explosion, six people were taken to hospital, including two children, paramedics said at the time.

The blast occurred at about 6:18 a.m. local time and destroyed four homes that were under construction in a Minto Group development, Ottawa deputy fire chief David Matschke previously said.

Five days after the explosion, on Feb. 18, Ottawa police’s arson unit took control of the investigation. It was determined the “circumstances surrounding the explosion” were criminal.

While police lead the investigation, the fire marshal and other agencies will continue to assist.

Orleans South Coun. Catherine Kitts called the explosion a “distressing event” for residents and said the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army were also providing help.

“Given the intensity of the blast, it’s a bit of a miracle there weren’t more serious injuries,” Kitts said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5625 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers.

— with files from The Canadian Press

