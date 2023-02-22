Super Bowl party BC 50/50 purchase nets Kelowna resident $85K

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man is rejoicing in a win that came courtesy of an impulse decision.

It was during the Super Bowl game that the Kansas City Chiefs won that Kelowna resident Wesley Heppner also scored a big win.

Heppner was at a Super Bowl party when he decided on the fly to purchase a BC 50/50 ticket — a decision that was worth a cool $85,204.50, according to the BC Lotto Corporation.

“A friend said he had (bought) some 50/50 tickets so during the half time I ran to the store to pick up a few as well,” he said in a press release.

The ticket was purchased from the Otter Co-op on Main Street in Kelowna and Heppner was at home when he found out he had won.

Heppner plans to upgrade his truck with some of his winnings and said “it feels really good” to be a winner.