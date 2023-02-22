2 men in stolen car drive onto rural property, kill dog and get stuck in ditch: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in a stolen car drove onto someone’s rural property on Road 64 West, in the rural municipality of Westlake-Gladstone, Man., struck and killed the homeowner’s dog, and then got stuck in a ditch, RCMP say.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. Spruce Plains RCMP were called to the property after one of the men had asked the homeowners for help getting the vehicle out of the ditch.

The homeowners became suspicious and called the police, and the man then left the home.

RCMP say the license plate on the vehicle was found to be stolen.

A search of the property was conducted and the second man was found hiding in an outbuilding.

A 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Sandy Bay First Nation, are now facing charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.