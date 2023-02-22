Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men in stolen car drive onto rural property, kill dog and get stuck in ditch: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 3:11 pm
Photo of stolen vehicle used to drive onto homeowners property and kill dog. View image in full screen
Photo of stolen vehicle used to drive onto homeowners property and kill dog. Provided by Spruce Plains RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men in a stolen car drove onto someone’s rural property on Road 64 West, in the rural municipality of Westlake-Gladstone, Man., struck and killed the homeowner’s dog, and then got stuck in a ditch, RCMP say.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. Spruce Plains RCMP were called to the property after one of the men had asked the homeowners for help getting the vehicle out of the ditch.

The homeowners became suspicious and called the police, and the man then left the home.

Read more: Winnipeg Police find eight dogs inside garbage bags at vacant house

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

RCMP say the license plate on the vehicle was found to be stolen.

Trending Now

A search of the property was conducted and the second man was found hiding in an outbuilding.

Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Sandy Bay First Nation, are now facing charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Bear spray attacks continue in Winnipeg'
Bear spray attacks continue in Winnipeg
RCMPManitobaStolen CarManitoba crimeDog killedSandy Bay First NationSpruce Plains RCMPWestlake-Gladstonedog killed by stolen car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers