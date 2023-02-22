Strange brew: Starbucks to introduce olive oil-infused coffee

Send this page to someone via email

If you like your coffee especially smooth, olive oil may be the next add-on to your daily cup of joe.

Starbucks has announced a line of new drinks containing the potentially unusual ingredient, and it’s hoping curious coffee connoisseurs will be inspired to try the olive oil-infused beverages.

“Liquid gold,” as it is often called, will be added to the chain’s new Oleato range of drinks, which contains Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

There are five beverages available in the collection, including a caffè latte, cortado and cold brew option. Olive oil will not be poured directly into the drinks, but will be infused either through steaming, shaking or blending the oil.

Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ interim chief executive officer, said the Oleato line is an homage to Italy, where the new drinks launched on Wednesday. He said he found inspiration for the olive oil-infused coffee during his first trip to Milan in 1983.

“It was that trip that inspired me to bring the ritual of handcrafted espresso to Starbucks and to America. Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients — Starbucks arabica coffee beans and Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil,” Schultz said in a press release.

“Today I feel just as inspired as I did 40 years ago, Oleato has opened our eyes to fresh new possibilities and a transformational way to enjoy our daily coffee.”

Customers will also have the option to add a press of Partanna olive oil — the equivalent of a spoonful — to other existing Starbucks menu items.

It’s already common to add fat to coffee, though it’s typically done through milk or cream. Olive oil, however, may be a healthier alternative, as the liquid gold contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may benefit your heart, bone and digestive health while also aiding to stabilize blood sugar levels.

The Oleato beverage line will be available in the U.S., the U.K., Japan and the Middle East later this year. A Starbucks representative told Global News the company does not currently have plans to expand the oily option to Canada.

At least for now, Canadian olive oil infusions will have to be done at home. So, will that be one pump of olive oil, or two?