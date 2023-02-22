Campaign against trafficking of children, youth launches in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP and the Joy Smith Foundation are urging Manitobans to look for — and report — signs of human trafficking.

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, police, alongside their counterparts across the country, have launched an awareness campaign with the goal of helping keep youth from being lured into the sex trade.

Retired Winnipeg politician Joy Smith, who has devoted her time to fighting trafficking through her eponymous foundation after a lengthy career as an elected official with the provincial and federal governments, said it’s an issue that hits closer to home than many realize.

“In all the cities, less than a kilometre from where you’re sitting right now, someone is being lured or trafficked,” Smith said at a press conference with police and RCMP on Wednesday.

“We know that from the stats we have in our office. Within two city blocks. In every city this happens — it’s not just Winnipeg, (and is happening) more and more in the rural areas. It’s happening all over, there’s not enough police officers, there’s not enough social workers.”

See The Signs to Stop Human Trafficking https://t.co/eog8ugfM2s — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 22, 2023

The campaign, dubbed “See the Trafficking Signs,” offers resources to parents, educators and caregivers to watch for red flags that could indicate a young person is being forced or lured into sexual exploitation — everything from a teen coming home with new clothes or jewelry despite not having money, to unexplained cuts and bruises, to having a second cellphone.

RCMP Sgt. Tara Clelland said it’s an issue that can affect anyone, from any background.

“I’ve worked directly with survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation throughout our province, and today I want to reiterate that children and youth are being exploited right here in Manitoba,” Clelland said.

“Many of us would like the think this would never happen to us or to our child or to someone we love, but it absolutely can.

“The children and young people who are being trafficked and targeted come from all backgrounds and every part of society. Human traffickers do not discriminate — they seek opportunities.”

Canadian youth are being manipulated and forced into sex trafficking! Education is the greatest weapon in our fight against human trafficking. Learn the warning signs at https://t.co/BoqQB4YwWF #TraffickingSigns pic.twitter.com/VfxfgBfIV4 — Joy Smith Foundation (@JoySmithFdn) February 22, 2023

Smith said the campaign is two years in the making, with contributors from across Canada, and involves billboards — 15 of which are up in Winnipeg — as well as a video campaign and online resources.

Education and awareness, she said, is the best way to fight back and to give law enforcement the information they need to identify and stop traffickers.

“Sometimes people can actually live at home and still be trafficked. All these signs are signs that parents, teachers, community leaders, everybody should be aware of,” she said.

The campaign can be found online at traffickingsigns.ca.