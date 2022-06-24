Winnipeg man sentenced to three years as part of lengthy human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to three years in jail in connection to a lengthy human trafficking investigation, police said.

Between 2019-2021, the police service’s counter exploitation unit took part in ‘Project Bluff’, an investigation into a man who was recruiting and directing women to provide sexual services.

Police said they identified two victims who had been recruited by the same man to work as escorts — initially providing massage services and eventually transitioning to sexual services.

In April of last year, police raided three rental properties and seized $42,000 in cash. They also arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ferosh Tailor, who was charged with two counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services, advertising sexual services, material benefit from sexual services, and sexual assault.

Tailor was handed a three-year sentence last month in relation to the material benefit charge, which police say makes Project Bluff the first human trafficking investigation in Manitoba to have such a substantial result.

