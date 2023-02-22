Halifax council votes in favour of regulating short-term rentals

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax regional council has voted in favour of regulating short-term rentals, which includes limiting rentals to the host’s primary residence in residential zones.

The changes will be implemented in September.

Councillors heard from a number of residents during a meeting Tuesday night, as members of the public packed the council chamber to add their voices to the discussion.

Arguments were heard both for and against regulating these properties, which are often associated with rental websites like Airbnb.

Some speaking in favour of more regulation brought up Halifax’s ongoing housing crisis. The city’s vacancy rate is at around one per cent, among the lowest in the country.

“I know that my own housing situation is precarious, because my unit could be viewed as more lucrative if it was turned into an Airbnb,” said Brendan Smith, a tenant who lives in Dartmouth.

“And finding another place to live right now feels pretty much impossible.”

Smith, who said he is the only long-term tenant left in his building after the other units were converted to Airbnbs, said he has seen short-term rentals “tear units away from the long-term rental market right in front of me.”

According to a staff report presented to council, the prevalence of short-term rentals has grown “significantly” in the last decade. It estimated there are around 2,000 active short-term rental listings in HRM.

“While some of this growth is welcome within the tourist sector, the growth has also impacted traditionally residential neighbourhoods and the availability and affordability of long-term rental housing,” the report said.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, some speakers also complained of loud parties and disruptions from nearby short-term rental units in residential neighbourhoods.

Bill Stewart, a spokesperson for Neighbours Speak Up, which has been pushing for more regulations for short-term rentals for years, argued short-term rentals should be limited in commercial and mixed zones as well.

However, many short-term rental property owners also spoke at the meeting, pushing back against the proposed regulations.

Jessica Woodman, who owns 17 Airbnb properties, said she would be “highly affected” by the legislation.

“I probably will lose my business, I will probably lose some homes and maybe even go bankrupt,” she said.

“I’m a single mom and I have two kids and I also have the right to make a business. That’s my right.”

Other Airbnb owners raised doubts that the 2,000 short-term rental units are affecting the city’s housing crisis, and some said their businesses are helping to bolster the economy by providing more options for tourists to stay and spend their money locally.

In the end, after more than five hours of discussion, council ultimately voted in favour of the regulations in a 13-3 vote. The changes will be implemented on Sept. 1 to allow owners to prepare.

“It would mean we’d have more data, allow us to have more compassionate education rather than going directly to compliance,” said Coun. Waye Mason.

— with files from Megan King