Wesley moving programs to larger site next winter, day centre to close in March

A central Hamilton, Ont. non-profit supporting those experiencing poverty and homelessness says its set to relocate to a larger site, currently housing a retirement residence.

In a release on Tuesday, Wesley Urban Ministries says it has an agreement to move from it’s current 52 Catharine Street North site to where the Carlisle Retirement residence is now at 467 Main Street East.

The agency said in a release the move will happen in the winter of 2023-24 and cites a worsening housing crisis and growing arrival of refugees in the city as the reason for the change.

“As the largest refugee resettlement organization in the region, Wesley helped over 1,000 people last year, including 650 government-assisted refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and all parts of the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

Wesley did reveal a need to move and closure of the Catharine facility in October, seeking an alternative outlet to serve the Hamilton, Halton and Brantford area.

Wesley executive director Don Seymour says the new site will host the special care unit and individual suites with support from Wesley staff and allied professionals.

“This new facility will make Wesley an even greater source of hope and help for people who have been through unspeakable trauma,” said Seymour.

However, the Wesley Day Centre drop-in for unhoused people, will not be a fixture at the new site as the agency says it is working with other city partners to find alternatives for those needing those kind of services.

The current drop-in on Catharine Street will close on March 31, 2023.

In an email to Global News, The Carlisle GM Richard Glass confirmed Wesley’s move to their site but was unable to provide details on any relocation plan for current residents.

Glass would only say, “there are many things to work out.”