Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Social housing advocates say Quebec needs to invest more to lift province out of housing crisis

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:55 pm
Social housing advocate during a press conference in Montreal on February 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Social housing advocate during a press conference in Montreal on February 21, 2023. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Community groups are calling on the Legault government to lift Quebec out of its current housing crisis.

During a press conference on Tuesday, advocates made a plea to the government to increase funding for social housing projects.

“The necessity for people to have good housing is important,” said Éric Cimon, social housing advocate with the Association des groupes de ressources techniques du Québec  “It’s a human need that people should understand.”

Read more: Montreal plans to build affordable housing units on old Hippodrome raceway site by 2025

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to advocates, of the 14,000 units promised by the CAQ government back in 2018, only one third of them have been completed. And the need for more, they say, is massive.

In addition, with rising inflation and high construction costs, they say the province needs to invest more in AccèsLogis Québec, which subsidizes affordable housing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in a housing crisis and we don’t understand why this money to help these housing units to be built isn’t coming,” said Claire Garnier of Fédération des OSBL d’habitation de Montréal (FOHM).

Trending Now

Read more: Social housing advocates calling on Quebec government to do more

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Advocates say there are several social housing projects that are stalled, waiting to see the light of day because of lack of financing by the province, such as one in the Rosemont district that Global News reported on last September.

A project is slated to have 78 units, with 68 for families, but they are still waiting for provincial funding to complete the building.

Read more: Housing advocates calling for action on promises for Blue Bonnets Raceway

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

Quebec Opposition parties are laying the blame squarely on the premier.

“He is responsible for the actual situation,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson. “He has denied the existence of the housing crisis for the majority of his last term. He is responsible for the housing crisis right now.”

Global News reached out to Quebec’s housing minister, but did not receive comment before deadline.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Advocates launch cross-province tour demanding more for social housing'
Advocates launch cross-province tour demanding more for social housing
QuebecHousingAffordable Housingsocial housingMontreal Social Housingquebec housing crisisQuebec affordable housing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers