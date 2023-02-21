2 charged after $46K in fentanyl, cocaine seized during bust, London, Ont. police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont., residents are facing multiple charges after police allege body armour and tens of thousands of dollars in fentanyl and cocaine were seized in a drug bust late last week.

Officers raided a home and vehicle on Kipps Lane on Friday and allegedly seized 128 grams of suspected fentanyl worth roughly $32,000, and 176 grams of suspected cocaine worth roughly $14,080, police said.

In addition, nine grams of suspected crack cocaine were also seized (valued at $720), along with 36 TEC pills ($180), three digital scales, and approximately $1,300 in cash, police said.

Police say body armour was also seized during the search.

A London man, 37, and London woman, 26, have been jointly charged with four counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 37-year-old accused faces a separate count of operation while prohibited.

Both are scheduled to appear in court this week, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Both accused were handed 18-month conditional sentences earlier this month for charges laid in connection with a shooting near Oxford and Talbot streets in May 2020, according to a London Free Press report.

A third accused in the shooting, Brian Earhart, was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to counts including discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless matter, the report said.